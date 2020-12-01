Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,421 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

