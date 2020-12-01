Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 5,445 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.