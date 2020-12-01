Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 3,059 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 71,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 258,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

