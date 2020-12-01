Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

