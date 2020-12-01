Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

