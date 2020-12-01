Cibc World Markets Corp Has $636,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

