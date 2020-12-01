Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

LB stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

