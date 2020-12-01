Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 4,211 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

