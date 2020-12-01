Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 595.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PVH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.