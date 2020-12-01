Chico’s FAS, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

NYSE CHS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,592 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.