Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,168.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,013.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.