Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4,328.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $723,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

