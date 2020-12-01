CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 321.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 204,333 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

