CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.28 on Friday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $873.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,928.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

