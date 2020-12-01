Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.89% of Castle Biosciences worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Insiders have sold 505,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,323,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a P/E ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

