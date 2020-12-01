CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTS. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PRTS stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $722.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

