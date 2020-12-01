CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,772 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,960.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,965,194. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.