CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

