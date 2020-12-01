CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

