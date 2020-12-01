Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.46 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

