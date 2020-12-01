Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.
NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.46 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
