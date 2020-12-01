Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CARA opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $731.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $30,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,700.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

