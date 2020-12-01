Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Capri worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

CPRI opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

