Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$109.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$115.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.44.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.50 to C$115.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.89.

In other news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

