Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,880 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

