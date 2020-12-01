Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.98 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $592.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.97.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

