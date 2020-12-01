Cabot Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE CBT opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

