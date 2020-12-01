Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Bunge worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

