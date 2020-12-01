Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will announce sales of $194.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $178.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $339.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $813.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

