Brokerages Expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PS. BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $31,147,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 148.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 801,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in Pluralsight by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

