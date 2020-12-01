Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.11. Intel posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

