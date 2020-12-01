Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $401.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

