Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 792.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

