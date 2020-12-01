BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,736,915 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.