BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FOX by 158.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.