BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,608 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

