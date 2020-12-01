BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $925,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $84,826,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $32,696,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $27,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $25,132,000.
XPEV opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
