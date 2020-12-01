BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $925,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $84,826,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $32,696,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $27,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $25,132,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.