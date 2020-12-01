BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

