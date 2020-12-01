BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

