BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. KCG downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Knight Equity downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.