BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

NYSE FRT opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $133.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

