BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

