BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $831,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

