BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $825,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.