BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $746,000 Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 828,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Athene by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 432,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

