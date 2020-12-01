BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $666,000 Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

