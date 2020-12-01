BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,016 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

