BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,557 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.