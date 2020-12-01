BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,205 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

