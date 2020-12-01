BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,197 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

