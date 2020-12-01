BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 957.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 838,290 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $8,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.